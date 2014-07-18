Rep. Smith visits food bank in Sikeston

A U.S. lawmaker paid a visit to a Heartland food bank on Friday.

Missouri Congressman Jason Smith dropped by the Southeast Missouri Food Bank in Sikeston.

Smith's visit comes on the heels of the House renewing a bill that gives tax reductions to businesses that donate to food banks.

He says the Southeast Missouri Food Bank provides an important service to our area.

"This food bank right here covers 16 of our 30 counties 65,000 people in a 300,000 constituent area so it's huge impact on southeast Missouri," Smith said.

The food bank moved from Cape Girardeau to Sikeston earlier this year.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.