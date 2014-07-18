Poplar Bluff felon sentenced on gun charges

A Poplar Bluff man has been sentenced to more than 13 years behind bars on a felony count of being a previously convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Court papers show Atari j. Amos, 32, appeared in front of United States District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr.

He pleaded guilty to the charges in February 2014.

On November 13, 2012, Poplar Bluff police officers got a report of shots fired near a home on Poplar Street.

The officers responded to the scene and detained Amos, after witnesses told officers that he had a handgun.

A search of the area led to the discovery of a .45 caliber pistol.

An ATF lab test showed DNA found on the pistol was consistent with Amos' DNA.

Amos had been previously convicted of three prior felonies and was prohibited from having a gun.

This case was investigated by the Poplar Bluff Police Department and the ATF

