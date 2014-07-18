Sheriff: Dog attacks child in Perry County, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sheriff: Dog attacks child in Perry County, MO

PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) - The Perry County sheriff's office is investigating a pitbull dog attack on a child.

Perry County Missouri Sheriff Gary Schaaf said the dog attacked a child on Wednesday, July 9 at around 4:30 p.m.

The child was taken to a local hospital then taken to a St. Louis hospital after being severely injured on the arm.

The sheriff's office took the dog to local veterinarian office where it is being held.

Authorities notified the owner that the animal might be put down. The owner has several days to appeal.

The sheriff said this is not the first time the dog has bitten someone. Another child was bitten by the same dog in July 2013, according to the sheriff's office.

The owner of the chocolate brown pitbull, Christopher Gaulding, lives on B Highway in Perryville. Gaulding said the dog was tied up in his yard at the time of the incident.

He said he has previously told the neighbors' children to stay away from the dog. He plans to appeal the sheriff department's seizure of the dog.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:32 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:32:37 GMT

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:49:19 GMT

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly