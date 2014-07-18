Sheriff: Dog attacks child in Perry County, MO

The Perry County sheriff's office is investigating a pitbull dog attack on a child.Perry County Missouri Sheriff Gary Schaaf said the dog attacked a child on Wednesday, July 9 at around 4:30 p.m.The child was taken to a local hospital then taken to a St. Louis hospital after being severely injured on the arm.The sheriff's office took the dog to local veterinarian office where it is being held.Authorities notified the owner that the animal might be put down. The owner has several days to appeal.The sheriff said this is not the first time the dog has bitten someone. Another child was bitten by the same dog in July 2013, according to the sheriff's office.The owner of the chocolate brown pitbull, Christopher Gaulding, lives on B Highway in Perryville. Gaulding said the dog was tied up in his yard at the time of the incident.He said he has previously told the neighbors' children to stay away from the dog. He plans to appeal the sheriff department's seizure of the dog.