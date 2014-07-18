Heartland Cooks 7/18/14 - Michelle's Grilled Peaches

This week's Heartland Cook Michelle Sirles & assistant/niece, Abby Remsey. Abby is a sixth generation peach lover to grow up on the Rendleman farm.

It’s a great year for peaches in the Heartland. Peach crops in many other areas of the country were destroyed by the cold spring, but trees in Southern Illinois are full of the flavorful fruit. Heartland Cook Michelle Sirles of Rendleman Orchards shares her easy recipe for Grilled Peaches that will sweeten up your side dishes or serve as a unique dessert.



Ingredients:

Fresh peaches (peeled, halved & pitted)

Peach Preserves

Balsamic Vinegar

Feta Cheese

Directions:

Place peaches face down on a hot grill. Spoon about a teaspoon of peach preserves on top of each peach.

Grill peaches for approximately 10 minutes or until tender. Turn each peach over and apply more peach preserves. Grill an additional 10 minutes.

Remove peaches from grill and place on serving plate dome-side down.

Drizzle Balsamic Vinegar on each peach to taste. Spoon about a Tablespoon of Feta Cheese in the pit of each grilled peach and serve.

Michelle’s Tip: I like to serve my grilled peaches alongside grilled pork or chicken. It makes a really nice, light and summery farm to table dinner.

