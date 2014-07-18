Heartland Cooks 7/18/14 - Michelle's Grilled Peaches - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Cooks 7/18/14 - Michelle's Grilled Peaches

This week's Heartland Cook Michelle Sirles & assistant/niece, Abby Remsey. Abby is a sixth generation peach lover to grow up on the Rendleman farm. This week's Heartland Cook Michelle Sirles & assistant/niece, Abby Remsey. Abby is a sixth generation peach lover to grow up on the Rendleman farm.
ALTO PASS, IL (KFVS) -

It’s a great year for peaches in the Heartland. Peach crops in many other areas of the country were destroyed by the cold spring, but trees in Southern Illinois are full of the flavorful fruit. Heartland Cook Michelle Sirles of Rendleman Orchards shares her easy recipe for Grilled Peaches that will sweeten up your side dishes or serve as a unique dessert.

Ingredients:

  • Fresh peaches (peeled, halved & pitted)
  • Peach Preserves
  • Balsamic Vinegar
  • Feta Cheese

Directions:

Place peaches face down on a hot grill. Spoon about a teaspoon of peach preserves on top of each peach.

Grill peaches for approximately 10 minutes or until tender. Turn each peach over and apply more peach preserves. Grill an additional 10 minutes.

Remove peaches from grill and place on serving plate dome-side down.

Drizzle Balsamic Vinegar on each peach to taste. Spoon about a Tablespoon of Feta Cheese in the pit of each grilled peach and serve.

Michelle’s Tip: I like to serve my grilled peaches alongside grilled pork or chicken. It makes a really nice, light and summery farm to table dinner.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • What's Cooking NowMore>>

  • Favorite Recipe Collections

    Favorite Recipe Collections

    Check here for the full archive of recipe collections.
    Check here for the full archive of recipe collections.

  • Savory pies

    Savory pies

    Stuffed with meats, veggies or cheeses, savory pies are a favorite on kitchen tables around the world. Dig in and check out this variety of recipes.
    Stuffed with meats, veggies or cheeses, savory pies are a favorite on kitchen tables around the world. Dig in and check out this variety of recipes.

  • Graham cracker classics

    Graham cracker classics

    Check out this collection of ways to use graham crackers, a snack time favorite and classic ingredient in desserts.
    •   
Powered by Frankly