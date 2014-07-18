WWII B-24 Bomber to return to Marion

A piece of history from World War Two will be returning to Marion. A B-24 bomber named “Diamond Lil” will be on display for the public to see Monday, June 8 and Tuesday June 9 at the Williamson County Regional Airport.Built in May 1941, Diamond Lil never saw combat. The plane was used for training until a landing accident. The accident kept Diamond Lil out of combat and preserved it for history. This B-24 was then taken out of service and was re-purposed for transport.There were 18,400 B-24 bombers produced in the 1940's. Diamond Lil is only one of two still flying, and only one of 12 remaining in the world.B-24 bombers flew in every theater of operation during the Second World War. Local aviation historians say the B-24 did a lot to win the war for the Allies. It was faster than the B-17 and carried more bombs into battle.

The public is welcome to view the aircraft free of charge. Visitors will be able to tour the inside of this historical aircraft for $5. Enter through Midwest Aviation at the base of the control tower at the west side of the airport.

