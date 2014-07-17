Deputies: Truck hits remains, debris of former chapel

The driver and passenger of the truck were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

A truck hit the remains of what was formerly Carneal Chapel. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to a report of a truck that had hit the building remains of an old chapel on Thursday night, July 17.



According to deputies, they responded to the intersection of Ogden Landing Road and Metropolis Lake Road around 9:55 p.m.



They say Elbert A. Harris, 83, of Goreville, Illinois was driving his 2001 Ford F-250 on Ogden Landing Road. He was talking to his passenger, 74-year-old James D. McKeller, of Tunnel Hill, Ill., when deputies say he came to the intersection of Metropolis Lake Road.



Deputies say Harris and McKeller had been fishing in the area and were unfamiliar with the roads. They say Harris failed to stop at the stop sign and proceeded across Metropolis Lake Road. He then hit the concrete foundation and a large pile of debris of what was formerly Carneal Chapel.



The truck came to a stop in the pile of debris.



According to the sheriff's department, demolition of Carneal Chapel on Metropolis Lake Road had begun on Thursday when the building was torn down. However, concrete foundation was still in place, as well as a large pile of debris that was to be hauled off.



Deputies say both Harris and McKeller were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



