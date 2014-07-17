2 Graves Co. men facing drug charges after traffic stop

Two Graves County men were arrested on Thursday, July 17 after a traffic stop.



Jonathon, Lyell, 33, and Joe Moore, 34, were charged with trafficking in a controlled substance first degree methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.



According to Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, detectives pulled over a vehicle on West Broadway on Thursday evening. Lyell was the driver and Moore was the passenger.



During the traffic stop and search of the vehicle, detectives say they found two glass pipes that had a white crystal substance on the ground. The pipes were recovered and detectives say they contained methamphetamine.



Lyell and Moore were taken to the Graves County Jail.



