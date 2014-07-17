NubAbility Foundation starts All-Sport Summer Camp in Du Quoin - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

DU QUOIN, IL (KFVS) - Dozens of children from across the country with limb differences are in Du Quoin, Illinois right now for the start of the NubAbility Athletics Foundation All-Sport Summer Camp.

Over the next three days campers will be coached and mentored by professional athletes, some who are missing limbs themselves, all while making a difference in the lives of 75 campers.

These campers and their families have come as far as New York and California to get to participate in all kinds of sports.

They’ll learn from and be coached by a team of professional athletes who know what these kids are going through.

In attendance this year will be a U.S. Amputee World Cup Starting Soccer Goalie and a former WWE Superstar.

Another inspiring athlete who was in attendance is Clay Dyer.

He is a pro fisherman born with no legs and one partially developed arm hosted a fishing clinic to start off the camp.

He’s known as the most inspirational fisherman ever.

He’s had to overcome great odds just to do what he loves, but it’s possible and he said he can’t wait to show these kids they can too.

“They look at me and think, ‘who would of ever said 16 years ago I would be a professional angler, without having any special equipment, special adaptations to my boat, to my rods to my truck,’ anything of those nature. To show them that you never give up and if you live by the philosophy I live by, that’s how you can be successful,” Dyer said.

Over the course of the weekend kids will get instruction and learn fundamentals in football, baseball and basketball.

Most importantly, organizers say they’ll gain confidence every step of the way.

