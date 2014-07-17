Dangers of E. coli contamination - MO A+ Program soon open to students who illegally entered U.S. before their 16th birthday

Dangers of E. coli contamination - MO A+ Program soon open to st - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

One person was taken to the hospital after an experimental gyrocopter crashed in a soybean field in Cape Girardeau County.
U.S. Congressman Jason Smith will tour the Southeast Missouri Food Bank in Sikeston on Friday.
The Murphysboro Christian Academy will be closing its doors. The school first opened in 1977.

Good evening,

Are you ever concerned about what's in the water when you visit lakes during the summer months? An advisory was recently issued for the beach at Trail of Tears State Park after high amounts of E. coli was found in the water. Mollie Lair talked to a Cape Girardeau mom who is treating her children for a possible E. coli contamination. Watch the story, coming up.

Amidst the security concerns of the nations' borders and immigrants entering the U.S. illegally, the Missouri Department of Higher Education is making a clarification. Students who entered the U.S. illegally before their 16th birthday will soon be able to apply for Missouri's A+ Program. Nichole Cartmell will have more on this coming up on Heartland News.

A new law will require law enforcement agencies in the state of Illinois to provide bullet proof vests to all of its officers. Giacomo Luca looked into the new law and will have the latest on Heartland News at 9 and 10.

One person was taken to the hospital after an experimental gyrocopter crashed in a field in Cape Girardeau County on Thursday afternoon. It happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Thursday near County Road 203 and Highway 25. Todd Tumminia was there. You can click here for the latest.

An investigation is underway after a report of a fight involving an off duty police officer at a Cape Girardeau restaurant. According to Police Chief Wes Blair, they received a report early on Tuesday morning about a fight involving at least three people at Huddle House.

U.S. Congressman Jason Smith is planning a trip to Sikeston this week. He is scheduled to tour the Southeast Missouri Food Bank on Friday morning.

Some parents in Murphysboro, Illinois will have to find a new school to send their kids to this year. The Murphysboro Christian Academy is closing its doors.

In national news, U.S. sources confirmed to CNN that a Malaysia Airlines flight carrying 295 people was shot down over Ukraine by a surface-to-air missile. The Boeing 777 aircraft was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur. All passengers and crew are believed to be dead.

Thousands of Israeli soldiers backed by tanks invaded the Gaza Strip on Thursday, a military spokesman said, escalating a 10-day military operation to try to destroy Hamas’ weapons arsenal, rocket firing abilities and tunnels used to send militants from the Palestinian territory into Israel.

