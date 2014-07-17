Agencies working to shore up search and rescue in southern Illinois

The Shawnee National Forest and Law Enforcement and Investigation (LE&I) are working with local and county governments to support search and rescue, as well as fire teams in southern Illinois.

According to a spokesperson with Shawnee National Forest, LE&I personnel have created a list of mutually beneficial initiatives that meet the needs of all the agencies involved.

Some of these include providing map data and hands-on training for Global Positioning Units (GPS) and search and rescue techniques.

Their goal is to strengthen response time and overall assistance to visitors who become lost or injured.

The Shawnee National Forest is one of 155 national forests nationwide, and is the only national forest in Illinois.

