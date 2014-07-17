Investigation underway into report of fight involving off duty officer

An investigation is underway after a report of a fight involving an off duty police officer at a Cape Girardeau, Missouri restaurant.

According to Police Chief Wes Blair, they received a report early Tuesday morning about a fight involving at least three people at Huddle House.

When officers arrived, they say one of the witnesses identified an off duty Cape Girardeau police officer being involved in the fight.

Blair said once they received that information, the officer in question was put on paid administrative leave.

He said they are conducting an internal investigation and a criminal investigation at the same time. They are using an outside agency for the criminal investigation.

According to Chief Blair, they do not know the status of the victim because that person chose not to speak to investigators.

