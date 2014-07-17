Christian school closing doors after 37 years

Some parents in Murphysboro, Illinois will have to find a new school to send their kids to this year.

The Murphysboro Christian Academy is closing its doors.

According to the website, it has students in kindergarten through junior high.



Principal Dean Pearson says the decision to close the school was difficult and made solely due to a decline in enrollment.

The school first opened back in 1977.

