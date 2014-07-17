Gyrocopter crashes in Cape Girardeau County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Gyrocopter crashes in Cape Girardeau County

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

One person was taken to the hospital after an experimental gyrocopter crashed in a field in Cape Girardeau County Thursday afternoon.

It happened shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday near County Road 203 and Highway 25 in Cape Girardeau County.

A landowner saw the gyrocopter clip some electric wiring that ran from a house to an electric pole.

The two-seater experimental aircraft landed in a field.

Captain David James with Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office says the pilot had what appeared to be non life-threatening injuries. He was sitting up and talking to emergency crews.

"We talked to the landowner and he has a small pole out by his driveway and the wire connects down here to the highway," Capt. James said. "And, he says he said he was outside and he saw a helicopter coming low and slow. He said it came across and he tried to wave to warn him off but he clipped a power wire, and he basically just nose dived into the bean field."

James says the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has been contacted and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will probably be en route to help investigate what caused the crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating.

