More than 30 arrested after multi-agency drug investigation - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

More than 30 arrested after multi-agency drug investigation

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(KFVS) -

As of July 24, the Weakley County Sheriff's Department said all people wanted in connection with the "Little Red" drug roundup have either turned themselves in or been arrested.

According to the sheriff's department, the last to be caught was James Lannom from Dresden, Tenn.

Lannom was charged with resisting arrest.

In addition to Lannom, deputies say 25-year-old Crystal Renee Lecrone of Dresden was charged with accessory after the fact after they say she tried to help Lannom hide from them.

The undercover drug operation by the criminal investigation division of the Weakley County Sheriff's Department resulted in the indictment of 37 Weakley County residents and one Obion County resident.

The operation, code named "Little Red," began on April 1.

The 38 people were indicted on July 14 during a special called meeting of the Weakley County Grand Jury.

The operation began as an effort to combat the sale of prescription medication, but during the 3.5 months the operation lasted, marijuana and methamphetamine was also bought.

On Thursday, July 17, members of the Weakley County Sheriff's Department and other area law enforcement agencies started arresting those who were indicted.

In addition to the arrests, the sheriff's department seized 15 cars and trucks that were used by those arrested to allegedly deliver the drugs.

Those arrested and their charges include:

  • Shyheim Shaquille Slayton, 20, of Union City, Tenn. charged with one count of sale of schedule 6 marijuana
  • Ammie Michelle Langley, 44, of Martin, Tenn. charged with three counts of sale of schedule 2 narcotics
  • Buck Warson, 30, of Martin, Tenn. charged with one count of sale of schedule 6 marijuana
  • Christina Lynn Stepp, 35, of Martin, Tenn. charged with one count of sale of schedule 6 marijuana
  • Cherie Wallace, 48, of Sharon, Tenn. charged with one count of sale of schedule 2 narcotics
  • Joshua Allen White, 28, of Sharon, Tenn. charged with two counts of sale of schedule 2 narcotics
  • Connie Burton, 59, of Greenfield, Tenn. charged with two counts of sale of schedule 4 narcotics and two counts of TnCare fraud
  • Aaron Ciscell, 25, of Greenfield, Tenn. charged with one count of sale of schedule 2 narcotics
  • Abbie McMillen, 28, of Greenfield, Tenn. charged with one count of sale of schedule 2 narcotics
  • Joshua Cain Wood, 31, of Greenfield, Tenn. charged with two counts of sale of schedule 2 narcotics
  • Echo Jackson, 26, of Greenfield, Tenn. charged with three counts of sale of schedule 6 marijuana and one count of the sale of schedule 2 narcotics and one count of TnCare fraud
  • Lauren Danielle Wood, 27, of Greenfield, Tenn. charged with two counts of sale of schedule 2 narcotics
  • Brent Edward Winstead, 33, of Greenfield, Tenn. charged with two counts of sale of schedule 2 narcotics
  • Joanie Winstead, 30, of Greenfield, Tenn. charged with one count of sale of schedule 2 narcotics
  • Dawn Kayser, 46, of Greenfield, Tenn. charged with one count of sale of schedule 2 narcotics
  • Amanda Grissom, 40, of Greenfield, Tenn. charged with one count of sale of schedule 2 methamphetamine
  • Amanda Graves, 29, of Greenfield, Tenn. charged with one count of sale of schedule 4 narcotics
  • Bonnie Nicole McAlister, 27, of Greenfield, Tenn. charged with one count of sale of schedule 2 meth
  • Kristen Nicole Hopper, 25, of Greenfield, Tenn. charged with one count of sale of schedule 2 meth
  • Chadwick T. Robinson, 29, of Greenfield, Tenn. charged with two counts of sale of schedule 2 meth
  • Xavier D. Williams, 27, Greenfield, Tenn. charged with one count of sale of schedule 2 narcotics and one count of sale of schedule 6 marijuana
  • William Evans, 28, of Dresden, Tenn. charged with one count of sale of schedule 6 marijuana
  • Whitney Nicole Bowlin, 31, of Dresden, Tenn. charged with two counts of sale of schedule 2 methamphetamine in the Dresden city park
  • Tanya Jo Williams, 33, of Gleason, Tenn. charged with two counts of sale of schedule 2 narcotics
  • Steve Spears, 52, of Gleason, Tenn. charged with one count of sale of schedule 2 narcotics
  • Brad S. Langley, 45, of Gleason, Tenn. charged with one count of sale of schedule 2 narcotics and one count of sale of schedule 4 narcotics in a school zone
  • Michelle Dawn Langley, 40, of Gleason, Tenn. charged with one count of sale of schedule 2 narcotics
  • Heather Suzanne Gayhart, 34, of Gleason, Tenn. charged with one count of sale of schedule 6 marijuana
  • Rachel N. Blalock, 33, of Gleason, Tenn. was charged with one count of sale of schedule 2 narcotics
  • Joshua A. Burton, 29, of Gleason, Tenn. was charged with one count of sale of schedule 6 marijuana
  • Jerry Carter, 58, of Dukedom, Tenn. was charged with sale of schedule 2 narcotics and one count of TnCare fraud
  • Angela Larue, 34, of Sharon Tennessee faces two counts of sale of sch. two narcotics and two counts of TN care fraud
  • Joseph Frazier, 43, faces one count of sale of sch two he has turned himself in to investigators
  • Andrew Kelley, 24, and Amber Frazier, 18, have both turned themselves in to investigators

In addition, the City of Gleason and the City of Dresden police departments made cases based on drugs found during the arrests.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:52:18 GMT
    Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

  • New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:48:12 GMT
    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

  • Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:47:28 GMT
    The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  • Teens dreamed of future together before their grisly deaths

    Teens dreamed of future together before their grisly deaths

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-06 06:40:10 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 9:01 PM EDT2018-04-07 01:01:20 GMT
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

  • Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

    •   
Powered by Frankly