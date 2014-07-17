More than 30 arrested after multi-agency drug investigation

As of July 24, the Weakley County Sheriff's Department said all people wanted in connection with the "Little Red" drug roundup have either turned themselves in or been arrested.

According to the sheriff's department, the last to be caught was James Lannom from Dresden, Tenn.



Lannom was charged with resisting arrest.

In addition to Lannom, deputies say 25-year-old Crystal Renee Lecrone of Dresden was charged with accessory after the fact after they say she tried to help Lannom hide from them.

The undercover drug operation by the criminal investigation division of the Weakley County Sheriff's Department resulted in the indictment of 37 Weakley County residents and one Obion County resident.

The operation, code named "Little Red," began on April 1.

The 38 people were indicted on July 14 during a special called meeting of the Weakley County Grand Jury.

The operation began as an effort to combat the sale of prescription medication, but during the 3.5 months the operation lasted, marijuana and methamphetamine was also bought.

On Thursday, July 17, members of the Weakley County Sheriff's Department and other area law enforcement agencies started arresting those who were indicted.

In addition to the arrests, the sheriff's department seized 15 cars and trucks that were used by those arrested to allegedly deliver the drugs.

Those arrested and their charges include:

Shyheim Shaquille Slayton, 20, of Union City, Tenn. charged with one count of sale of schedule 6 marijuana

Ammie Michelle Langley, 44, of Martin, Tenn. charged with three counts of sale of schedule 2 narcotics

Buck Warson, 30, of Martin, Tenn. charged with one count of sale of schedule 6 marijuana

Christina Lynn Stepp, 35, of Martin, Tenn. charged with one count of sale of schedule 6 marijuana

Cherie Wallace, 48, of Sharon, Tenn. charged with one count of sale of schedule 2 narcotics

Joshua Allen White, 28, of Sharon, Tenn. charged with two counts of sale of schedule 2 narcotics

Connie Burton, 59, of Greenfield, Tenn. charged with two counts of sale of schedule 4 narcotics and two counts of TnCare fraud

Aaron Ciscell, 25, of Greenfield, Tenn. charged with one count of sale of schedule 2 narcotics

Abbie McMillen, 28, of Greenfield, Tenn. charged with one count of sale of schedule 2 narcotics

Joshua Cain Wood, 31, of Greenfield, Tenn. charged with two counts of sale of schedule 2 narcotics

Echo Jackson, 26, of Greenfield, Tenn. charged with three counts of sale of schedule 6 marijuana and one count of the sale of schedule 2 narcotics and one count of TnCare fraud

Lauren Danielle Wood, 27, of Greenfield, Tenn. charged with two counts of sale of schedule 2 narcotics

Brent Edward Winstead, 33, of Greenfield, Tenn. charged with two counts of sale of schedule 2 narcotics

Joanie Winstead, 30, of Greenfield, Tenn. charged with one count of sale of schedule 2 narcotics

Dawn Kayser, 46, of Greenfield, Tenn. charged with one count of sale of schedule 2 narcotics

Amanda Grissom, 40, of Greenfield, Tenn. charged with one count of sale of schedule 2 methamphetamine

Amanda Graves, 29, of Greenfield, Tenn. charged with one count of sale of schedule 4 narcotics

Bonnie Nicole McAlister, 27, of Greenfield, Tenn. charged with one count of sale of schedule 2 meth

Kristen Nicole Hopper, 25, of Greenfield, Tenn. charged with one count of sale of schedule 2 meth

Chadwick T. Robinson, 29, of Greenfield, Tenn. charged with two counts of sale of schedule 2 meth

Xavier D. Williams, 27, Greenfield, Tenn. charged with one count of sale of schedule 2 narcotics and one count of sale of schedule 6 marijuana

William Evans, 28, of Dresden, Tenn. charged with one count of sale of schedule 6 marijuana

Whitney Nicole Bowlin, 31, of Dresden, Tenn. charged with two counts of sale of schedule 2 methamphetamine in the Dresden city park

Tanya Jo Williams, 33, of Gleason, Tenn. charged with two counts of sale of schedule 2 narcotics

Steve Spears, 52, of Gleason, Tenn. charged with one count of sale of schedule 2 narcotics

Brad S. Langley, 45, of Gleason, Tenn. charged with one count of sale of schedule 2 narcotics and one count of sale of schedule 4 narcotics in a school zone

Michelle Dawn Langley, 40, of Gleason, Tenn. charged with one count of sale of schedule 2 narcotics

Heather Suzanne Gayhart, 34, of Gleason, Tenn. charged with one count of sale of schedule 6 marijuana

Rachel N. Blalock, 33, of Gleason, Tenn. was charged with one count of sale of schedule 2 narcotics

Joshua A. Burton, 29, of Gleason, Tenn. was charged with one count of sale of schedule 6 marijuana

Jerry Carter, 58, of Dukedom, Tenn. was charged with sale of schedule 2 narcotics and one count of TnCare fraud

Angela Larue, 34, of Sharon Tennessee faces two counts of sale of sch. two narcotics and two counts of TN care fraud

Joseph Frazier, 43, faces one count of sale of sch two he has turned himself in to investigators

Andrew Kelley, 24, and Amber Frazier, 18, have both turned themselves in to investigators

In addition, the City of Gleason and the City of Dresden police departments made cases based on drugs found during the arrests.

