Team Spirit works to promote safe driving

Crashes cause more deaths in those under 21 than anything else. That's why this weekend the Team Spirit Leadership Training Conference in Cape Girardeau is so important to not just police and parents, but also teens and highway departments.In it's 20th year, Show-Me Team Spirit coordinators say they are taking on more issues than ever. Beside drinking and driving, texting is also a huge issue.Coordinator Sharee Galnore says it works because they get the teens involved and teach them how to influence other teens. The easiest way Galnore says is by one teen setting a good example for his/her friends and it becomes contagious.For parents, she says they can't assume that their child is immune to the problem. They have to take an active role.“It’s imperative to have that discussion with your child,” said Galnore. “The drinking age is 21 because studies show teenagers brains need time to develop and make smart choices.”The conference begins Saturday and teaches those involved including police, teens, and the Missouri Department of Transportation about developing an action plan.“While at the training, each team will develop an action plan addressing traffic safety concerns identified at their school and in their community," Galnore said. “We believe that local people solve local problems. Our goal is to educate and empower teens to make a difference and save lives."The Team Spirit Traffic Safety Leadership Training conference in Cape Girardeau will be held at the Drury Lodge in Cape Girardeau July 20 – 22.For more information, visit:and check out this pamphlet