Police warn of caller claiming to be from 'Williamson County Federal Warrant'

The Marion Police Department is warning the public of what they call a "scam."

According to police, there have been reports made of people receiving calls from a person claiming to be with "Williamson County Federal Warrant."

They say this person is claiming the recipient has a federal warrant and must buy a Green Dot card to pay their warrant to avoid being arrested.

If you receive this type of call, police say to not give out personal, credit card or banking information over the phone. They say this is a scam.

You can report these types of calls to your local police department, the Marion Police Department at 993-2124 or the Williamson County Sheriff at 997-6541.

