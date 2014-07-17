Jet down in Ukraine - Murray St. eyeing smoking ban - I-Team upd - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jet down in Ukraine - Murray St. eyeing smoking ban - I-Team update: Who owns Baker Lane

A jet with 295 people went down in Ukraine (Source: MGN) A jet with 295 people went down in Ukraine (Source: MGN)
Murray St. is eyeing a smoking ban on campus. Murray St. is eyeing a smoking ban on campus.
Who owns Baker Lane in Mississippi County. Who owns Baker Lane in Mississippi County.
A ground-to-air missile destroyed a Malaysia Airlines passenger jet flying over Ukraine near its border with Russia, according to a Ukraine official. Tune in at 5:00 and stay with kfvs12.com for the very latest updates.

A tip line has been set up for information that could lead investigators to a missing Sainte Genevieve County, Missouri woman. Kadee Brosseau attended a news conference today and has emotional words from the woman's husband.

Two pink granite benches will be placed in Cairo's Halliday Park in memory of two women slain in a bank robbery in May 2014.

Kathy Sweeney has an update to an I-Team story that originally ran in June - Who owns Baker Lane?

"Gone Girl" will make its world premiere as the opening night film at the 52nd New York Film Festival.

Murray State University's student government is eyeing a campus smoking ban.

A lot of folks will be coming into Cape Girardeau for a state baseball tournament. Todd Richards has the details in sports.

Grant Dade says tonight will be partly cloudy and not quite as cool.

Trending on Facebook: A young war veteran was shot and killed by police in Tennessee on Tuesday.

Have a great night -

James Long

Kfvs12.com Web Producer

