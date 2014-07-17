Carbondale police crackdown on drunk driving

Carbondale police have announced holiday crackdown numbers on drunk driving.

“The Carbondale Police Department made 2 drunk driving arrests and issued 13 seat belt citations during the recent Independence Day Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over/Click It or Ticket crackdown on drunk drivers and seat belt law violators,” Police Chief Jody O’ Guinn said.

Law enforcement agencies throughout Illinois participated in this statewide effort to get drunk drivers off our roads.

The Carbondale Police Department joined forces with state and local law enforcement agencies in conducting the crackdown.

Extra emphasis was given to the late-night hours when statistics show the highest number of drivers drink and drive and the fewest buckle up.

The recent law enforcement crackdown was funded by federal traffic safety funds through IDOT’s Division of Traffic Safety.

It's part of the statewide Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and Click It or Ticket campaigns.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.