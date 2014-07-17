Honeywell plant in Metropolis to enter contract negotiations with union

Honeywell’s Metropolis facility will soon be entering negotiations with the union that represents hourly workers. That's according to Peter Dalpe, a spokesperson for Honeywell.

The plant manager sent to employees a letter on Thursday, July 17 giving a short update on the facility and the company’s general goals for the negotiations.

The current three-year contract expires on August 1.

You can read the letter here: http://www.kfvs12.com/link/704631/honeywell-letter-pdf

