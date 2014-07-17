Cairo to memorialize 2 slain in botched bank heist

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS/AP) - A southern Illinois city where two bank workers were killed during a botched robbery is planning to memorialize the victims.

The city's public library is looking for donations to build a memorial honoring the victims of a deadly armed robbery at First National Bank.

Anita Grace and Nita Smith died in the attack. A third woman was severely injured.



The memorial would be built in Halliday Park, with two marble benches and a marked tree.



