Tip line set up for missing Ste. Genevieve woman - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Tip line set up for missing Ste. Genevieve woman

Posted by Greg Webb, Producer
Connect
The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Office has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for Lynn Marie Messer. (Source: Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Office) The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Office has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for Lynn Marie Messer. (Source: Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Office)
Lynn Marie Messer (Source: Ste. Genevieve SO) Lynn Marie Messer (Source: Ste. Genevieve SO)
Press conference held on Thursday (Source: Christy Millweard, KFVS) Press conference held on Thursday (Source: Christy Millweard, KFVS)
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A tip line has been set up for information that could lead investigators to a missing Sainte Genevieve County, Missouri woman.

Anyone with information in the disappearance of Lynn Marie Messer can call (573) 883-5820, ext. 27463. The number was set up by the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Office, which is also getting help in the investigation from the Missouri Highway Patrol and volunteers.

Messer is described as a white female, 52 years old, 5'2," about 160 lbs., with long graying hair. Her husband Kerry Messer said his wife was not at home when he woke up just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 8.

Kerry Messer says he also searched the family farm on State Route DD but was unable to find his wife.

Messer, says search teams have covered their entire 270 acre farm and surrounding wooded areas.

"We want to thank all our friends, the hundreds and hundreds of people who have been coming and helping us with searching, and the thousands who have joined us in praying for my wife," Messer said.

But, he says, there is still ground to cover, that's where, he says you can help.

"Search all your outbuildings, search your vehicles, if you own property in St. Louis that you hunt on, don't wait until deer season, please come to your property this week and search your property," Messer said.

Law enforcement officers from various departments are working together and even though they say no foul play is suspected, they're not ruling anything out.

Investigators say they have some leads - but can't tell us just what they've found out yet. Still they're asking for the public's help.

We've asked authorities if the missing woman has a medical condition. They say it's an ongoing investigation and they cannot release details like that at this time.

For further information regarding the volunteer searchers being organized, see the designated Facebook account "Find Lynn Messer."

Volunteers are asked to gather at the Messer Farm on July 18 and 19 at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:52:18 GMT
    Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

  • New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:48:12 GMT
    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

  • Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:47:28 GMT
    The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  • Teens dreamed of future together before their grisly deaths

    Teens dreamed of future together before their grisly deaths

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-06 06:40:10 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 9:01 PM EDT2018-04-07 01:01:20 GMT
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

  • Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

    •   
Powered by Frankly