Tip line set up for missing Ste. Genevieve woman

A tip line has been set up for information that could lead investigators to a missing Sainte Genevieve County, Missouri woman.

Anyone with information in the disappearance of Lynn Marie Messer can call (573) 883-5820, ext. 27463. The number was set up by the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Office, which is also getting help in the investigation from the Missouri Highway Patrol and volunteers.

Messer is described as a white female, 52 years old, 5'2," about 160 lbs., with long graying hair. Her husband Kerry Messer said his wife was not at home when he woke up just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 8.

Kerry Messer says he also searched the family farm on State Route DD but was unable to find his wife.

Messer, says search teams have covered their entire 270 acre farm and surrounding wooded areas.

"We want to thank all our friends, the hundreds and hundreds of people who have been coming and helping us with searching, and the thousands who have joined us in praying for my wife," Messer said.

But, he says, there is still ground to cover, that's where, he says you can help.

"Search all your outbuildings, search your vehicles, if you own property in St. Louis that you hunt on, don't wait until deer season, please come to your property this week and search your property," Messer said.

Law enforcement officers from various departments are working together and even though they say no foul play is suspected, they're not ruling anything out.

Investigators say they have some leads - but can't tell us just what they've found out yet. Still they're asking for the public's help.

We've asked authorities if the missing woman has a medical condition. They say it's an ongoing investigation and they cannot release details like that at this time.

For further information regarding the volunteer searchers being organized, see the designated Facebook account "Find Lynn Messer."



Volunteers are asked to gather at the Messer Farm on July 18 and 19 at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday.



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

