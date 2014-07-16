Church provides a little 'Christmas in July' for kids

A Pemiscot County church is providing summer programming for kids.



It's catching on and on Wednesday night, the program was all about giving back.



You've heard the saying, "Christmas in July," but that saying actually came true on Wednesday night in Caruthersville thanks to an effort by volunteers and church members who are trying to give back to the community.



The event at French Park is part of 12 Nights of Summer and was spearheaded by First Assembly of God.



Every week there's a different event geared toward the kids.



Pastor Fisher said he's seen the need in the community. He knows how poverty stricken the area is, and he's seen the positive results of their work.



It started last year as just an idea and has really gained traction with people outside the church volunteering their time as well.



