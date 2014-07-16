Motorcycle driver seriously injured in Wayne Co. crash

A Carbondale, Illinois man was seriously injured on Wednesday night in a motorcycle crash in Wayne County.



According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, Daniel S. Rice, 24, was driving a 2014 Yamaha motorcycle westbound on MO 34, about 14 miles east of Silva, Mo.



They say the motorcycle went off the right side of the road, hit an embankment and overturned.



Troopers say Rice was ejected. He was taken by ambulance to a Cape Girardeau, Mo. hospital.



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.