Motorcycle driver seriously injured in Wayne Co. crash

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
WAYNE COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A Carbondale, Illinois man was seriously injured on Wednesday night in a motorcycle crash in Wayne County.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, Daniel S. Rice, 24, was driving a 2014 Yamaha motorcycle westbound on MO 34, about 14 miles east of Silva, Mo.

They say the motorcycle went off the right side of the road, hit an embankment and overturned.

Troopers say Rice was ejected. He was taken by ambulance to a Cape Girardeau, Mo. hospital.

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

  5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

