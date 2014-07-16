Heartland Sports scores from Wednesday 7/16 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Sports scores from Wednesday 7/16

 Here's a look at Heartland Sports scores from Wednesday 7/16.

Accelerated Golf tour at Dalhousie
Girls High School Division

1. Allison Bray (Notre Dame Freshman)
2. Sarah Bell  (Notre Dame Freshman)

MO Babe Ruth Senior State Final

Charleston---3
Boonville---1

**The Charleston Fighting Squirrels advance to the Midwest Plains Regional in Dickinson, North Dakota**

Frontier League Baseball All-Star Game
Sauget, IL

East All-Stars---0
West All-Stars--2
Final

Amateur Baseball
Plaza Tire Capahas---6
St. Louis Golden Spikes---3

