City passes hunting ordinance in Carbondale neighborhood - Chocolate price hike could affect businesses

Monday marked the eight year anniversary of the Ryan Livingston's death. His family is trying to find the men responsible for his death.

The Vegetti claims to be able to add more vegetables to your died, but does it work? Find out the results of this week's Does It Work? test on Heartland News at 10.

The Hershey Co. has announced they're raising their prices for the first time in several years.

Good evening,

The Carbondale City Council passed a new ordinance on Tuesday night that allows hunting around Cedar Lake. Giacomo Luca talked to city officials and residents about the decision. See what they had to say, coming up on Heartland News.



The Hershey Company announced on Tuesday that it is hiking its chocolate prices for the first time in three years. Nichole Cartmell talked to an employee at a Cape Girardeau store about how the price increase could affect them. She'll have the story tonight on Heartland News at 10.



A former methamphetamine dealer was executed on Wednesday evening for killing three people in rural northern Missouri. John Middleton, 54, was the sixth execution in Missouri this year.



A jury reached an unanimous verdict of justifiable homicide by self-defense in the case of a man shot by a deputy in Butler County on May 24. The inquest was held on July 16 in connection with an officer involved shooting of 59-year-old Frank Smody.

If you're going to try to eat healthy and add more vegetables into your diet, the Vegetti might be for you. Watch tonight on Heartland News at 10 to see how rates in our Does It Work? test.



Missouri Governor Jay Nixon vetoed a bill that would have allowed teachers to carry guns in the classroom. However, some superintendents in the Heartland say they don't need the state's permission to arm teachers or other staff. Kadee Brosseau talked to administrators in the Poplar Bluff school district about possibly arming staff member. You can click here for the story.



A West Frankfort, Illinois man accused of killing his wife earlier this year was declared fit for trial on Wednesday, July 16 after submitting to a mental evaluation. Authorities say John Adams shot his wife, Kendra, in the head with a small-caliber weapon in the couple’s home. She died the next day at an Evansville, Ind. hospital. Allison Twaits talked to Kendra’s family today. You can click here to see what they had to say.

The family of a Carbondale, Illinois man stabbed and left for dead is trying to find the men responsible eight years later. Allison Twaits talked to the family of Ryan Livingston. Monday marked the eight year anniversary of Ryan's death.



The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is investigating shots fired early on Wednesday morning. It happened around 12:45 a.m. in the 500 block of Lake. Police say a house in the 300 block of Moore was hit one time.

Illinois State Police say a 47-year-old woman fell off of a train near Round Knob, Illinois while illegally riding the train with two of her friends. She was taken by helicopter to a St. Louis hospital in serious condition.

A man who has made billions in the technology sector has submitted a proposal to break up California into six separate states. He submitted 1.3 million signatures to the state capital. That’s enough to put the issue on the ballot in 2016.

In international news, Israel agreed to implement a five-hour “humanitarian” pause in its 9-day-old bombardment of Gaza that has killed more than 200 Palestinians, including four boys struck on a beach on Wednesday by shells fired from a navy ship.

