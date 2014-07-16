Family seeks help in solving son's homicide

The family of a Carbondale, Illinois man stabbed and left for dead is trying to find the men responsible eight years later.In 2006, Police say 22-year-old Ryan Livingston was walking on the sidewalk on Walnut Street in Carbondale where he was stabbed by two men during an apparent robbery. He died just hours later.Monday marked the eight year anniversary of Ryan Livingston's death.Authorities say just before he died, he was able to tell police that it had been two black men who had stabbed him.The senseless crime left police with little physical evidence to lead them to Ryan's killers.Over the years, police have relied on tips and leads from the community and anonymous letter from a woman who appeared to have knowledge of the crime beyond what's commonly known.Ryan’s mother, Denise Livingston, said that evidence alone has given family reason to believe that there are people out there that have information that could be just what authorities need.“Somebody knows, and I'm just begging for whoever does have this information that they will open their hearts, listen to the conscience and do the right thing,” said Denise LivingstonRyan has a 10-year-old daughter.Denise Livingston has set up a facebook page in memory of her son with pictures of memorials that once stood.Police are offering a reward for $6,000 for anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of Livingston's killers.If you know anything about Ryan Livingston's homicide you're encouraged to call Carbondale Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.





