Sikeston DPS investigates shots fired

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is investigating shots fired early Wednesday morning.It happened around 12:45 a.m. in the 500 block of Lake. A house in the 300 block of Moore was hit one time.An officer heard the shots which were about four to five blocks from the police station on South Kingshighway, according to Cpt. Jim McMillen.People in the area who came outside after hearing the shots said they heard a car speeding away, but did not see one.Anyone with information is asked to called Sikeston DPS at (573) 471-6200.