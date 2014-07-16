Man accused of killing wife found fit for trial

A West Frankfort man accused of shooting his wife was in court on Wednesday to answer charges.

He smiled throughout the hearing, clearly upsetting Kendra's family members in the courtroom.

John Adams is Billy Turner's step-father.

A West Frankfort, Illinois man accused of killing his wife earlier this year was declared fit for trial on Wednesday, July 16 after submitting to a mental evaluation.

Authorities say John Adams shot his wife, Kendra, in the head with a small-caliber weapon in the couple's home. She died the next day at an Evansville, Ind. hospital.

This has divided the families of the victim and the accused.

John Adams is Billy Turner's step-father. He said he wasn't surprised at all by the decision on Wednesday. He knows his step-dad and has even lived under the same roof as him.

But, over the course of watching him in court, he said he can't understand why someone would go to such lengths.

During the past hearings, Adams was reprimanded by a court security officer for talking.

On Wednesday, Turner said they haven't had time to grieve because they've been kept out of their mother's home by Adams' family.

"We can't grieve my mom's death or anything like that because people are taking what's theirs," Turner said. "They're sitting it out on the curb like it is trash and taking it to the Goodwill and donating it; stuff that belonged to my mom that can never be replaced."

Adams' family members said that in the past, they had reason to believe someone else shot Kendra while in the home that evening.

Police say Adams initially told them he found his wife unresponsive, but said he later confessed to the shooting.

Adams' waived his right to a speedy trial. He remains in custody at the Franklin County Jail. Bond is set at $2 million. He is set to be back in court in September.

