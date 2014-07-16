Man accused of killing wife found fit for trial - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man accused of killing wife found fit for trial

John Adams (Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Department) John Adams (Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Department)
Adams has been declared fit for trial. Adams has been declared fit for trial.
John Adams is Billy Turner's step-father. He said he wasn't surprised at all by the decision on Wednesday. John Adams is Billy Turner's step-father. He said he wasn't surprised at all by the decision on Wednesday.
He smiled throughout the hearing, clearly upsetting Kendra's family members in the courtroom. He smiled throughout the hearing, clearly upsetting Kendra's family members in the courtroom.
Adams' waived his right to a speedy trial. Adams' waived his right to a speedy trial.
WEST FRANKFORT, IL (KFVS) -

A West Frankfort, Illinois man accused of killing his wife earlier this year was declared fit for trial on Wednesday, July 16 after submitting to a mental evaluation.

Authorities say John Adams shot his wife, Kendra, in the head with a small-caliber weapon in the couple's home. She died the next day at an Evansville, Ind. hospital.

This has divided the families of the victim and the accused.

John Adams is Billy Turner's step-father. He said he wasn't surprised at all by the decision on Wednesday. He knows his step-dad and has even lived under the same roof as him.

But, over the course of watching him in court, he said he can't understand why someone would go to such lengths.

During the past hearings, Adams was reprimanded by a court security officer for talking.

He smiled throughout the hearing, clearly upsetting Kendra's family members in the courtroom.

On Wednesday, Turner said they haven't had time to grieve because they've been kept out of their mother's home by Adams' family.

"We can't grieve my mom's death or anything like that because people are taking what's theirs," Turner said. "They're sitting it out on the curb like it is trash and taking it to the Goodwill and donating it; stuff that belonged to my mom that can never be replaced."

Adams' family members said that in the past, they had reason to believe someone else shot Kendra while in the home that evening.

Police say Adams initially told them he found his wife unresponsive, but said he later confessed to the shooting.

Adams' waived his right to a speedy trial. He remains in custody at the Franklin County Jail. Bond is set at $2 million. He is set to be back in court in September.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:52:18 GMT
    Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

  • New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:48:12 GMT
    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

  • Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:47:28 GMT
    The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  • Teens dreamed of future together before their grisly deaths

    Teens dreamed of future together before their grisly deaths

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-06 06:40:10 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 9:01 PM EDT2018-04-07 01:01:20 GMT
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

  • Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

    •   
Powered by Frankly