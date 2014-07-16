Sikeston woman facing assault, child endangerment charges

Authorities say a Sikeston woman was taken into custody on assault and endangering the welfare of a child charges.

Kasey L. Schrunk, 22, of Sikeston was charged with domestic assault in the second degree and the welfare of a child in the second degree.

Sheriff Walter says shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday, a deputy responded to Sloanville Drive for a report of a physical assault in progress.

While on the way, the deputy learned the suspect had left the scene in a red pickup.

A deputy found the truck on County Highway 405.

According to the Scott County sheriff's office, Schrunk is accused of putting her infant child in jeopardy of serious bodily harm during a physical altercation with a family member.

Schrunk was taken to the Scott County Jail.

Her bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety.

