Sikeston man accused of sneaking syringe, needle into jail

A Sikeston, Missouri man is facing a felony drug charge after officers say he was caught sneaking contraband into jail.

Jeremy Bradley Pearson, 34, of Sikeston, is charged with possession of a weapon/dangerous item into the county jail.

According to Mississippi County Sheriff Keith Moore, during a strip search, an officer found a syringe, hypodermic needle and a brown tar-like substance concealed inside the inmate's undergarments.

A field test performed on the brown substance was inconclusive, so the substance will be submitted to the SEMO crime lab for further analysis.

Officers say other charges may be pursued if the substance is determined to be illegal drugs.

Bond was set at $50,000.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.