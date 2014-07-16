Authorities say Charleston woman found with cocaine at sheriff's office

A Mississippi County woman is facing cocaine related charges after she tried to visit an inmate in the Mississippi County Detention Center.

Desiree Nichole Allen, 18, of Charleston, Missouri was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

According to the sheriff's office, the investigation began when officers noticed Allen in the sheriff’s office lobby waiting to visit an inmate.

After a records check, it was learned that Allen had several felony warrants. She was taken into custody in the Mississippi County Detention Center.

An officer noticed a white rock-like substance hidden in Allen's clothes.

According to the sheriff's office, a field test showed it was crack cocaine.

Her bond was set at $25,000.

Allen also faces nine counts of forgery and one count of felony passing bad checks.

Her bond was set at $31,500.

