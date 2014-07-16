Coroner's inquest of officer involved shooting - Husband accused of shooting wife declared fit for trial

A federal appeals court has vacated a stay of execution for a MO death row inmate.

This man accused of shooting his wife was declared fit for trial (Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Department)

The Butler County coroner began an inquest at the Butler County Courthouse.

The Butler County coroner held an inquest at the Butler County Courthouse in connection with an officer involved shooting of a man on May 24. Todd Tumminia was in the courtroom today and will have live reports from Poplar Bluff, Missouri at 5 & 6.

Grant Dade says the nice weather will continue. Cape Girardeau tied a record LOW this morning.

A West Frankfort man accused of fatally shooting his wife in March was declared fit for trial Wednesday after submitting to a mental evaluation. Allison Twaits spoke to the victim's son about today's court appearance and has more from our southern Illinois newsroom.

A federal appeals court has vacated a stay of execution for a Missouri death row inmate. The case is now headed to the highest court in the land.

Rod Blagojevich's lawyers have submitted an argument on why an appeals court in Chicago should overturn the former governor's convictions.

Should teachers be allowed to carry guns in Missouri classrooms? Kadee Brosseau talked to teachers and parents in Butler County - and will have the details tonight at 6.

Crews are still piecing together why a person fell from a train Tuesday night in Massac County, Illinois.

A Wappapello, Missouri man was killed after being hit by an SUV early Tuesday.

The family of a Carbondale, Illinois man stabbed and left for dead is trying to find the men responsible, eight years after the crime.

Trending on Facebook: A judge ruled security cameras in a restaurant bathroom are legal.

Have a great evening -

James Long

Kfvs12.com Web Producer