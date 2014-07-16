Metropolis father, son face charges after stabbing

Authorities say a father and son are facing charges after someone was found stabbed in Metropolis, Illinois.

Joe N. Carter, 53, and Deryck J. Carter, 24, both of Metropolis, were charged with aggravated battery.

The incident happened on Tuesday shortly before 10 p.m.

According to the Metropolis Police Department, officers responded to a call about a fight in the 800 Block of East 8th Street in Metropolis on Tuesday night.

Police say they found a male victim at the scene who had been stabbed, and had been hit with an object.

The victim was treated at an area hospital. There is no word on the victim's condition.

Joe Carter and Deryck Carter were booked into the Massac County Detention Center pending formal charges by the Massac County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Police say the investigation in ongoing.

