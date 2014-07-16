Pedestrian killed after hit by SUV in Pemiscot County

A Wappapello, Missouri man was killed after being hit by an SUV early Tuesday, July 15.

It happened shortly before 1 a.m. on Interstate 55 at the .4 mile marker in Pemiscot County, Missouri.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol Troop E, the vehicle hit Charles E. Maronay, 43, while he was on the road.

Maronay was pronounced dead at the scene by acting coroner Eddie Holloway at 3:15 p.m.

The driver of the SUV, from Glendale Heights, Illinois, was taken to a Hayti, Missouri hospital with minor injuries.

