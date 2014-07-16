Man accused of leaving scene of Cape Girardeau crash

A man is accused of leaving the scene of a crash in Cape Girardeau early Wednesday morning.The incident happened at Perry Avenue and Scott Street around 2 a.m. when a car ran into a street curb.Police searched the vehicle and found registration that linked them to Gary D. Williams of Cape Girardeau, according to Officer Darin Hickey with Cape Girardeau Police.Hickey says Williams was arrested a short time later at a home on Marietta Street on warrants out of Illinois for failure to appear and possession of marijuana.Police issued Williams summonses for leaving the scene of a crash, driving with a revoked license and driving without insurance.