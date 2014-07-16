Bavarian castle remains for sale in Ste. Genevieve

ST. MARY, Mo. (AP) - A Bavarian-style castle remains for sale in southeast Missouri after five years on the market.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (bit.ly/1tMwEGH ) reports that the 7,000-square-foot estate in Ste. Genevieve County is being marketed as a bed and breakfast, winery, health spa or corporate retreat.

The St. Mary property was initially listed for $3.2 million and included nearly 700 acres but has since been reduced to a smaller parcel for sale at $1.5 million. Or you can buy the castle, a 20-acre stocked lake and 100 acres for $850,000.

Seventy-six-year-old owner Guenter Forester said he modeled his home on a chateau from the 1940 Alfred Hitchcock movie "Rebecca."

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

