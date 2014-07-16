Woman who fell from train found in Massac County

Crews are still piecing together why a woman fell from a train on Tuesday night in Massac County near Round Knob, Illinois.

According to Illinois State Police, a 47-year-old woman and two of her male friends were illegally riding on a freight train when she fell off.



The woman was taken by helicopter to a St. Louis hospital in serious condition.



Emergency crews were called to search for the woman around 9 p.m. and she was found after an unspecified amount of time about two miles east of Metropolis, according to the Massac County Sheriff's Office.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.



