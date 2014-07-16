Heartland Sports scores 7/15 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Sports scores 7/15

 Here are Heartland Sports scores from Tuesday 7/15.

MLB All-Star Game

National League---3
American League---5

Babe Ruth Senior State Tournament

Elimination Final

Boonville---4
SEMO Pirates---1

Championship Round

Boonville---9
Charleston---3

**Winner take all final 5:30pm Wednesday Charleston vs. Boonville at Hillhouse Park**

Powered by Frankly