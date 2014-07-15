Proposition on upcoming ballot will help underprivileged kids

Election signs are popping up across the Heartland. One issue people in Cape Girardeau County will vote on is Proposition K.

Organizers say it has been in the works for a few years now. With the state cutting money, they feel it's up to the local communities to step up and meet the growing demand.

Proposition K is quarter-percent sales tax meaning a cent on every $4 spent in the county would go towards a community children's service fund.

If passed, it would generate more than $3 million for local children.

A place like the Hope Children's Home in Jackson would be a place that would benefit from the money.

They say the need is there and it's growing.

"If a child is homeless, there's just not a lot of places for them to go," said Crissy Mayfield with the Hope Children's Center. "There's definitely a gap of services that our community needs to provide for these children and families in crisis."

Opponents say they oppose the measure because they are against taxes.

Seven other Missouri counties have passed sales tax increases and advocates say their research shows improved in teen pregnancy and juvenile crime.

