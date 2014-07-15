French woman remembers Army veteran in letter, city sending 'Tha - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

French woman remembers Army veteran in letter, city sending 'Thank You'

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
The city of Murphysboro is encouraging residents to sign a banner that will sent to Lina Ely in France. (Source: City of Murphysboro) The city of Murphysboro is encouraging residents to sign a banner that will sent to Lina Ely in France. (Source: City of Murphysboro)

Residents of Murphysboro, Illinois are encouraged to sign a large banner that will be sent to woman in France.

In a letter sent to Mayor Will Stephens, Lina Ely, a resident of Aix-en-Provence France, remembers a World War II veteran from Murphysboro, Ill. named Gene Riseling.

Ely recalled that early in the morning on August 21, 1944 G.I.s from the 7th Infantry Army entered her home town. She was only 15 years old at the time.

In the letter, she says she has never "forgotten the first Jeep and its four soldiers, which stopped near the steps of our court of justice."

The city of Murphysboro has made a banner that will be sent to Ely. The mayor and city council encourages everyone from Murphysboro to go to the administration building Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to sign the banner.

They say the banner will be available for signing until August 20.

On Aug. 21, the 70th anniversary of Ely meeting Gene Riseling, the banner will be mailed to her, along with a proclamation declaring Aug. 21 Gene Riseling Day in Murphysboro.

