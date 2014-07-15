Storm shelters become mandatory for all new Illinois school buildings

A new Illinois law will require all new school buildings being constructed in Illinois to include a storm shelter.House Bill 2513 makes it mandatory that Illinois public school buildings meet minimum requirements for a storm shelter set forth by the International Code Council and the National Storm Shelter Association.Assistant Principal for Marion High School Nate Addison says he likes the idea, as long as there is money to pay for it.Marion Community School District 2 is building a new high school but is not effected by the law because construction on the new school began more than a year ago.Daijon Meresh, a sophomore at Marion High School says he would feel safer if his school had a storm shelter."I don't think the school has the requirements to like save a whole bunch of kids," Meresh said. "These are students lives."Anthony Moffitt, a Marion father of three, says he supports the new law."It's important to implement it because the procedures we have are not sufficient enough to protect our children in the schools." Moffitt said. "So, I feel like Springfield they actually did what they were supposed to do."More than 300,000 storm shelters have been built within the last four years, according to the National Storm Shelter Association.