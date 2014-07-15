1 dead, 2 injured in crash on U.S. 45

Kentucky State Police responded to a deadly crash on July 15 around 10:34 a.m.



According to police, the two vehicle crash happened about 1 mile north of Fulton, Ky. on U.S. 45.



Police say a preliminary investigation showed that Matthew G. Morris, 20, of Lavinia, Tenn., was driving a 2000 Chevrolet S10 south on U.S. 45. For an unknown reason, they say he went across the opposite lane and ran off the road.



They say Morris tried to regain control of his truck and crossed back into his lane, however, he overcorrected and turned the truck on its side on the road. Police say Morris was hit by a 2011 Kia van driven by Clarence M. Ramsey, 87, of Wingo, who was going north on U.S. 45. Mary F. Ramsey was a passenger in the van.



According to police, Morris was ejected during the crash and pronounced dead on the scene by the Fulton County Coroner's Office.



They say Clarence and Mary Ramsey were air lifted to a Nashville, Tenn. hospital due to their injuries.



It is believed everyone involved in the crash were wearing their seat belts at the time.



The investigation into the crash is ongoing.



