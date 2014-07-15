Does It Work: Veggetti

Reames even had her five-year-old son try using the Veggetti, and he seemed to be able to make it work.

So she's hoping the Veggetti, will help her make that healthy stuff a little easier.

Tomatoes, squash, zucchini, Tina Reames has a garden full of vegetables, and she loves to add them into her family's diet.

If you’re trying to eat healthy and add more vegetables into your diet, the Veggetti might be for you.

But does it work?

"Introducing Veggetti, the fast easy way to make mouth watering zucchini and squash pasta in seconds," the commercial claims.

"I'm very strict about what I feed to my children, I have a two year old and a five year old, I don't let them have a lot of sugar, whenever we have a treat or something like a cake, I make it out of beans and all kinds of healthy stuff," said Reames.

"I'm hoping it makes making the noodles out of vegetables really easy, I've done it using a mandolin before but it's very difficult and time consuming, so it would be great if it does it just super easy and fast," said Reames.

First we tried it with a zucchini, using the side that will create thin noodles.

"That is pretty cool, yeah it's not hard to turn at all really," said Reames.

But Reames said you might have to find the right size vegetable, to make sure it can turn in the Veggetti.

"Now that I'm getting down to the bigger end, it's not wanting to go in anymore," said Reames. "You can't cut it in half, it's going to have to be a squash that actually fits."

Next we tried the thick noodle side with the yellow squash. It still sliced out some vegetable noodles.

Reames dropped the noodles in the water to boil for 3 minutes.

She then drained out the water, and split them into bowls.

Reames dropped on a little homemade sauce, and then it was time for the ultimate taste test.

"Does it taste like regular spaghetti, or do you like this better or worse?” Reames asked her five-year-old son.

“Better," he said.

A success.

"Cutting it and cooking it, it was still less time than to boil regular spaghetti," said Reames.

"I think it made it really easy," said Reames.

She gave the Veggetti 4 stars.

"I saw in the booklet it said you can use potatoes, it would be hard to find potatoes that you can get to fit in here perfectly, and I think cleaning my be a little bit of an issue, I think the blades in here might be a little hard to clean. Other than that, I would say it's really good," said Reames.

The Veggetti costs about $15 and you can find it at stores like Target and Walmart.

