Proposition on upcoming ballot would benefit underprivileged kids - Jackson family cited for playing in the streets

Steven Rendleman was sentenced to life without parole for counts of rape and sodomy. He appeared before a judge on Tuesday afternoon.

A study says 40 percent of parents get medicine dosages wrong. We'll tell you how you can prevent it.

New school buildings being built in Illinois will now have to have storm shelters.

Some local elections are just right around the corner and by now you've probably seen the signs to prove it. On the ballot in Cape Girardeau County is a proposition that would benefit under privileged kids in the area. Todd Tumminia will have this story, coming up on Heartland News at 9.



It's been on the books for a while, but never acted upon until now. A Jackson, Mo. family is the first ones to be written up for playing in the streets. It's all because their basketball hoop was facing into the street, not on their driveway. Nichole Cartmell looked into this and will have more on Heartland News at 10.



A new Illinois law will require all new school buildings being built in the state to include a storm shelter. Giacomo Luca talked to parents in Marion today about the law.



Illinois lawmakers continue to move forward with creating rules and regulations for future medical marijuana users and growers. One thing being considered is letting medical marijuana users smoke anywhere traditional tobacco products are allowed. Allison Twaits talked to some Murphysboro business owners about what it could mean for them and their customers.



When children aren't feeling well, parents want to make them feel better fast. However, doctors say it's important not to get in a hurry when it comes to measuring out the correct dosage of medicine. Kadee Brosseau talked to parents and doctors today about this.

Businesses are stepping up efforts to curb underage drinking after six violations in the county in the past three months. The sheriff said there have been six violations for selling alcohol to underage people in the county in the past three months.

City crews in Perryville, Missouri are managing 365 sinkholes, according to the street maintenance superintendent. The public works director said that they have decided to subcontract out some of the sinkhole work because there are currently too many sinkholes.

The Missouri Department of Conservation is encouraging Missourians to share their opinions on protecting deer. The MDC has proposed regulation changes to the Wildlife Code. You can click here for more on the changes and where to comment with your opinion.

In national news, a suicide bomber blew up a car packed with explosives near a busy market and a mosque in eastern Afghanistan on Tuesday. It killed at least 89 people and was the deadliest insurgent attack on civilians since the 2001 U.S.-led invasion.

