Gideon, MO man arrested after traffic stop

A Gideon, Missouri man was arrested recently after a routine traffic stop on July 12.



William Alexander was charged with possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, with a bond of $50,000 cash only.



According to Clarkton police, an officer pulled over a vehicle belonging to Alexander. During the stop, police were alerted by suspicious activity inside the vehicle by Alexander, a passenger in the car.



Gideon Police Chief Charles Youngblood arrived on scene with K-9 officer Trexx, who police say alerted them of probable cause to search the car.



According to police, a substance consistent to methamphetamine was found in Alexander's possession.



He was arrested and placed on a 24 hour hold and later charged.



