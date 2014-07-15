North Carolina institute expands to PBHS - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

North Carolina institute expands to PBHS

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Mooresville social studies instructor DJ Mehall teaches Junior High communication arts faculty members how to use Kahoot, a competitive learning program, on Monday, July 7. (Source: Poplar Bluff R-1 Schools) Mooresville social studies instructor DJ Mehall teaches Junior High communication arts faculty members how to use Kahoot, a competitive learning program, on Monday, July 7. (Source: Poplar Bluff R-1 Schools)
Nancy Gardner, the Mooresville English Department chairwoman, teaches a group of high school faculty and administration about Grammar Bytes, a vocabulary-building program, on Tuesday, July 8. (Source: Poplar Bluff R-1 Schools) Nancy Gardner, the Mooresville English Department chairwoman, teaches a group of high school faculty and administration about Grammar Bytes, a vocabulary-building program, on Tuesday, July 8. (Source: Poplar Bluff R-1 Schools)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

Poplar Bluff Schools hosted nine teachers from North Carolina's Mooresville Graded School District recently to help assure the digital transformation is a continued success at both junior and senior high.

The professional development was first offered to junior high school teachers last summer in preparation for the deployment of 800 MacBook Airs to students. Senior high was included this summer during a return visit as teachers prepare for the issuance of 1,400 laptops to high school students next month.

In a staff survey conducted in May, junior high faculty rated the Mooresville Institute the highest out of the collaboration opportunities offered to help in the digital transformation. Mooresville is widely regarded as one of the Unites States flagship schools in one to one initiatives.

