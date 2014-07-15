MDC encourages Missourians to share opinions on protecting deer

The Missouri Department of Conservation is encouraging Missourians to share their opinions on protecting deer.



The Missouri Conservation Commission recently approved proposed regulation changes to the Wildlife Code about the operations of hunting preserves and wildlife breeding facilities that hold white-tailed deer, mule deer and their hybrids.



The proposed changes will be published in the Missouri Register through the Secretary of State's Office for a 30-day period starting on July 16. During this time the public can comment on the proposal. You can click here for more information on the proposed changes.



You can click here to leave your comment.



The statewide regulations include:



Banning the importation of live white-tail deer, mule deer and their hybrids from other states

Improving fencing requirements for new and expanding captive-cervid facilities

Requiring all deer six months or older that die in captive-cervid facilities to be tested for Chronic Wasting Disease

Establishing better record-keeping requirements for captive-cervid operations

Prohibiting any new captive-cervid facilities within 25 miles of where Chronic Wasting Disease has been confirmed



The regulations are part of MDC's ongoing strategy to minimize the spread of fatal diseases in the state's deer population, such as Chronic Wasting Disease. This fatal disease affects members of the deer family.



According to the MDC, chronic wasting disease was first found in Missouri in captive-deer operations in Macon and Linn Counties. It has also been found in numerous captive-deer operations in more than a dozen other states.



It is always fatal to infected animals and has no cure. The disease is spread among deer herds mainly through direct contact.



