Perry Co. businesses, sheriff's dept work to curb underage drinking

Businesses are stepping up efforts to curb underage drinking after six violations in the county in the past three months.Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf says there has been six violations for selling alcohol to underage people in the county in the past three months.However, several businesses that sell alcohol have stepped up efforts to minimize underage alcohol sales. Schaaf says employees are validating ID's more now if they look suspicious.Schaaf says they routinely do compliance checks around the area to reduce the number of alcohol sales to minors. He says he is glad to see the last compliance check had less violations.Schaaf says intoxicated driving is a leading cause of teenage fatalities and it is important to reduce the amount of underage sales that could lead to that.Schaaf says during the compliance checks, that they work with a minor who tries to purchase alcohol using their real ID. If employees sell to them then they will be issued a summons.