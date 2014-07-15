Carbondale police asking for info in SIU stabbing cold case

It's been more than eight years since an SIU student was stabbed to death in Carbondale. Police are asking for your help to put his killer behind bars.Investigators say Ryan Livingston was walking on the sidewalk in the 300 block of West Walnut when two men approached him. Police believe the men tried to rob him. Livingston was stabbed twice in the chest.He died at a Carbondale hospital a short time later.The reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction stands at $6,000. If you have information you think could help, police would like to hear from you.