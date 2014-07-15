Stay of execution granted for Middleton

A federal judge has granted a stay of execution in Missouri's next scheduled lethal injection.John Middleton was scheduled to die at 12:01 on Wednesday. Tuesday morning, a judge ruled that there is enough evidence to question whether Middleton is insane. The U.S. Constitution prohibits executing the mentally ill.The Missouri Attorney general's office has appealed the ruling.Authorities say he was a northern Missouri meth dealer convicted of murdering three people in 1995.Missouri's last execution took place in June.